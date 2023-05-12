Rebels’ historic run ends in the state semifinals with 6-4 loss to Jesuit

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT
SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Rebels saw their historic baseball season end just one win short of a spot in the state championship.

In the Rebels’ Division I Select Semifinal matchup with Jesuit, Greg Willis got the scoring started for Pineville with an RBI single. Alex Courville would follow that up with a three-run home run to put the Rebels up 4-0 in their first semifinal game since 1984.

The two-seeded Blue Jays would begin to chip at the lead in the bottom of the third inning with a run following a leadoff walk.

In the 5th inning, Jesuit found a spark, scoring four runs to take a 6-4 lead with just two innings to go. Pineville was unable to tie the game as Jesuit held off for the 6-4 win.

Despite the loss, the future appears to be bright for the Rebels’ baseball team under first-year head coach Cullen Guerriero.

