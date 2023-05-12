Sinkhole on Woodyard Drive in Natchitoches causes closure

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The City of Natchitoches has announced that due to a sinkhole on Woodyard Drive at the Quida Drive intersection, traffic is closed on Woodyard Drive beyond the intersection.

Drivers can detour on Saida Street to access homes beyond the Quida Drive intersection.

The city said they are working as quickly as possible to address the matter.

