Suspect wanted for alleged battery at Walmart on Coliseum Boulevard in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a battery that occurred at the Coliseum Boulevard Walmart.

The suspect has an armband tattoo on his right forearm, and his vehicle appears to be a gray or silver Ford Expedition.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to contact Detective John Skrobarcek at (318) 473-6727 or local law enforcement.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

