Two-and-a-half Superdomes worth of sand create Louisiana’s newest land

Governor Edwards dedicates Spanish Pass Marsh Creation near Venice
Spanish Pass project nears completion
Spanish Pass project nears completion
By John Snell
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Work is wrapping up on one of the largest-ever marsh creation projects near Venice, La. - the Spanish Pass Increment of the Barataria Basin Ridge and Marsh Creation Project.

The $100 million project is building nearly seven miles of marsh and a ridge similar to a beach dune.

Like much of Louisiana’s recent coastal work, funding comes from fines and settlements associated with BP’s 2010 well blowout and spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

In this case, the money flows from the Natural Resource Damage Assessment associated with the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a pot of money that, by law, must be spent on environmental restoration.

COAST IN CRISIS

Louisiana’s coastal program could fall off a fiscal cliff

Congressional members get a taste of life on a Louisiana oil platform

Study shows record-breaking sea-level rise along U.S. Southeast, Gulf Coasts

Coastal restoration project in Orleans Parish aims to provide hurricane protection

Since late 2021, contractors have dredged nearly 11 million cubic yards of sediment from the nearby Mississippi River, or roughly two-and-a-half times the volume of the Superdome.

Spanish Pass is a natural historic distributary of the Mississippi River, extending into the lower parts of Barataria Bay. The area has experienced severe land loss in recent decades. The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority sites a number of factors, including subsidence, sea level rise, lack of sediment nourishment, and a series of hurricanes.

At a dedication ceremony, Governor John Bel Edwards told an audience projects such as Spanish Pass bring hurricane protection to communities along the coast.

“I want you all to think about that with all the projections of sea level rise and the increasing severity of storms, we believe that if we pursue this plan, there will be less risk here in 50 years than there is today,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for alleged battery at Walmart on Coliseum Boulevard in Alexandria
Boyce Tornado May 11, 2023
Possible tornado touched down in Boyce area
KALB Severe Weather Updates
SEVERE WEATHER INFO
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride

Latest News

Rapides Parish School Board celebrates employees for “Teacher Appreciation Week”
Houston homicide suspect arrested in Alexandria for possessing machine gun
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Grant Parish during Thursday’s storms
Pitkin Tigers secure 1st state championship since 2019
Avoyelles Charter wins 1st state championship in team history