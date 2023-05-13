Mansura celebrates at the Cochon de Lait Festival

Cochon de Lait Festival 2023.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANSURA, La. (KALB) - Since 1960, Mansura has hosted the Cochon de Lait Festival to celebrate the town.

Cochon de Lait, or suckling pig in English, is the main attraction at the festival, with pigs being roasted overnight on the first day of the festival. Other classic cajun dishes are also made at the festival making it a unique culinary experience.

In addition to the food, the festival also holds dozens of other fun events like the ‘Greasy Pig Contest’ where people try and catch a greased pig, women’s and men’s beer drinking contests, a 5K race, hog calling competitions and many more.

The festival also includes a parade, and the Avoyelles Public Charter School basketball and baseball teams served as the Grand Marshals, as both teams took home state titles this year.

Avoyelles Public Charter School Basketball and Baseball teams served as Grand Marshals.

