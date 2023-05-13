Menard falls in title game to St. Charles

Highlights from the matchup between Menard and St. Charles on May 12, 2023.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Holy Savior Menard Eagles fell to the St. Charles Comets in the state championship 9-1 on May 12.

The Eagles came in 5-0 all-time in title games, looking for their first since 2007.

But, the Comets got on the board first, and in the end, their offense became too much for the Eagles.

