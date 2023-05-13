One hurt, two arrested in shooting at Bayview Yacht Club

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department announced that one person was shot and two people were arrested after a shooting in the early morning of Saturday, May 13, at the Bayview Yacht Club.

APD said officers responded to the Bayview around 2:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. When officers arrived on the scene they learned that a 17-year-old had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Jaheim Johnson, 21, of Alexandria was arrested and faces one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities. Arcadious Jackson, 23, of Alexandria was also arrested and faces one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of CDS 1.

APD said a total of five guns were seized during the initial investigation, and further charges and arrests are pending.

According to APD, the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the burglaries or other crimes in the City of Alexandria should contact APD at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

