Two arrested in connection to burglaries in Charles Park

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department announced that two arrests have been made in connection to recent burglaries in the Charles Park neighborhood.

APD said on Friday, May 12, around 4 p.m. officers arrested Damien Harris, 20, and Jalanious McCoy, 20, of Alexandria. Both men face three counts of attempted simple burglary and one count of attempted burglary of a law enforcement vehicle.

APD also stated that the arrests were made possible due to a collaborative effort between investigators and residents in the neighborhood offering home-recorded video footage.

According to APD, the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the burglaries or other crimes in the City of Alexandria should contact APD at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

