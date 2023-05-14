McKinney finishes career as one of the best Lady Wildcats to step on the court

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian’s Miya McKinney will conclude her time in Pineville, as one of the best Lady Wildcats to step foot on the court.

McKinney ended her career at LCU averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds per game, along with becoming the only Lady Wildcat to average a double-double in program history. The graduate senior came to Louisiana Christian from LSUE and became a force in the paint, quickly.

In her final season with the Lady Wildcats, McKinney was awarded Conference Player of the Year by the Red River Athletic Conference after an extraordinary performance.

She is not sure what is in store for her just yet, but she may have plans to play professional basketball overseas.

