NPSO recovers body from Cane River

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man’s body was recovered from the Cane River shortly after 6 a.m., Sunday, May 14.

NPSO said deputies were contacted by the Natchitoches Police Department around 2 a.m., requesting help locating a possible drowning victim who was reportedly swimming in the river near the 300 block of Jefferson Street in Natchitoches.

NPSO deputies and members of its dive team responded along with the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #9, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents, and EMS.

Equipped with sonar, the dive team, as well as, a search and rescue boat located the body, and it was recovered just after 5 a.m.

NPSO said the body was released to the coroner’s office, and an autopsy is pending.

