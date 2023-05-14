NPSO recovers body from Cane River

NPSO Dive Team.
NPSO Dive Team.(NPSO)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man’s body was recovered from the Cane River shortly after 6 a.m., Sunday, May 14.

NPSO said deputies were contacted by the Natchitoches Police Department around 2 a.m., requesting help locating a possible drowning victim who was reportedly swimming in the river near the 300 block of Jefferson Street in Natchitoches.

NPSO deputies and members of its dive team responded along with the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #9, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents, and EMS.

Equipped with sonar, the dive team, as well as, a search and rescue boat located the body, and it was recovered just after 5 a.m.

NPSO said the body was released to the coroner’s office, and an autopsy is pending.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot and two were arrested after a shooting Saturday morning at the Bayview...
One hurt, two arrested in shooting at Bayview Yacht Club
The Alexandria Police Department has made two arrests in connection to burglaries in the...
Two arrested in connection to burglaries in Charles Park
Jeremyah Smith
Houston homicide suspect arrested in Alexandria for possessing machine gun
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Suspect wanted for alleged battery at Walmart on Coliseum Boulevard in Alexandria

Latest News

APD makes arrests in Charles Park burglaries.
APD investigating Bayview shooting.
McKinney finishes career as one of the best Lady Wildcats to step on the court
Cochon de Lait Festival 2023.
Mansura celebrates at the Cochon de Lait Festival