12-year-old girl shot and killed in Central; 2 suspects identified

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two suspects arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl dead on Saturday, May 13.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has identified the girl as Cedrica Lee, 12.

According to EBRSO, Ester Williams, 26, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Meanwhile, Patrick Johnson, 36, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder, according to authorities.

Ester Williams (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Patrick Johnson (EBRSO)

Deputies said the shooting happened on Forest Grove Avenue near Wax Road in the Central area around 6:15 p.m.

According to arrest documents, witnesses told authorities that Williams exited a home on Forest Grove Avenue, aimed a gun at a Mazda CX9, and then fired one bullet.

A driver and three other people, including Lee, were in the Mazda vehicle during the shooting, authorities said. They added the bullet struck Lee.

Witnesses said Williams dropped the weapon after the shooting, and Johnson picked it up, according to arrest documents. The documents added that the pair went back into the home, exited a short while later, and then took off from the scene in a Chevrolet Colorado.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and took both suspects into custody, arrest documents said.

Williams said she and the Mazda’s driver were both dating Johnson, the arrest documents said. Williams also told authorities that she and the driver of the Mazda vehicle had prior disagreements over Johnson, according to arrest documents.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released the following statement:

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of one of our students. The East Baton Parish Rouge School System has been informed of this tragic event and our Executive Leadership teams have taken action. We are working quickly to inform School Leadership to provide support for those affected by this tragedy. On Monday, May 15th, the EBRPSS ICare teams, consisting of School Administration, School Counselors, ICare Specialists, and Social Workers, will be at Park Forest Middle to offer support to affected students. Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of our students while providing a plan of action for postvention.

This is an ongoing investigation.

