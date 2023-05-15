APD investigating death in Dallas Avenue, Cypress Street area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a death that occurred in the area of Dallas Avenue and Cypress Street.

On Saturday, May 13, at 12:40 a.m., APD got a call for service to assist Acadian Ambulance with a deceased person in that area.

Upon investigation, the body of a 30-year-old white man was identified. There were no apparent signs of foul play and an autopsy is pending.

The identity of the deceased cannot be released pending notification of the family.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or APD dispatch at 318-441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.