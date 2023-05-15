APD investigating shooting on Levin Street, Chester Street

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Levin Street and Chester Street on May 13.

APD said it got word around 10:39 p.m. of someone being shot. Responding officers located a victim who suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or APD dispatch at 318-441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

