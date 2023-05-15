Cenla road closures

(KALB) - Here’s al look at local traffic closures for our area:

Emergency bridge and ramp closure: I-49 southbound over US 197 (Rapides Parish)

Hwy 84 in Tullos (LaSalle Parish) about .9 miles west of Hwy 165 will be closed May 12 until further notice

Bridge lane closure on Hwy 167 north and south over Union Pacific and Watco Railroad (Rapides Parish) on May 19 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bridge lane closure on Curtis Coleman Bridge (Rapides Parish) NORTHBOUND on May 18 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. for bridge inspection

Bridge lane closure on Curtis Coleman Bridge (Rapides Parish) SOUTHBOUND on May 17 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. for bridge inspection

Bridge lane closure on Purple Heart Bridge (Rapides Parish) NORTHBOUND on May 16 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. for bridge inspection