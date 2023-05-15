Cenla road closures
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Here’s al look at local traffic closures for our area:
- Emergency bridge and ramp closure: I-49 southbound over US 197 (Rapides Parish)
- Hwy 84 in Tullos (LaSalle Parish) about .9 miles west of Hwy 165 will be closed May 12 until further notice
- Bridge lane closure on Hwy 167 north and south over Union Pacific and Watco Railroad (Rapides Parish) on May 19 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Bridge lane closure on Curtis Coleman Bridge (Rapides Parish) NORTHBOUND on May 18 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. for bridge inspection
- Bridge lane closure on Curtis Coleman Bridge (Rapides Parish) SOUTHBOUND on May 17 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. for bridge inspection
- Bridge lane closure on Purple Heart Bridge (Rapides Parish) NORTHBOUND on May 16 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. for bridge inspection
- Bridge lane closure on Purple Heart Bridge (Rapides Parish) SOUTHBOUND on May 15 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. for bridge inspection
