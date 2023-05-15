Deadly shooting on Avoyelles Drive in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Avoyelles Drive in Alexandria on May 13.

The Alexandra Police Department was dispatched to the area around 11:13 p.m. When officers arrived, the body of Dontravius Williams, 19, of Alexandria, was found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or APD dispatch at 318-441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

