Immigration and Customs Enforcement oversees repatriation flights out of AEX

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as “ICE”, is continuing to enforce U.S. immigration laws, with Alexandria being a part of the process, housing one of the largest processing facilities in the nation.

Monday morning, KALB got its first look at what ICE’s work here in Central Louisiana looks like, as dozens of ineligible migrants were repatriated back to Honduras from Alexandria International Airport (AEX).

The detainees came from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol custody.

They were rounded up from all over the United States. The facility at AEX houses the men for 72 hours before their return to their home country. During that time, they receive clothing, medical care, and undergo an extensive background check.

“People that are thinking about coming here to the United States illegally should be very clear that they will be returned to their home country in an expeditious manner,” said Manuel Padilla Jr., with the U.S. Border Patrol.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said flights like these are happening daily from AEX.

