Jury selection to begin for final suspect accused in Oct. 2020 Wardville homicide

Tyrone Compton
Tyrone Compton(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Brooke Buford
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The last of the five suspects who were charged in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020, deadly shooting of Edwin Davidson, Jr., 17, at a home on Orchard Loop in Wardville will head to trial this week on a second-degree murder charge.

Jury selection begins on Tuesday for Tyrone Compton, 23, of Cheneyville. According to the Pineville Police Department, the shooting was tied to an earlier narcotics transaction in which a portion of the group arrested was shorted Xanax. While evidence showed Davidson was present for the transaction, police and Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall, who is prosecuting the case, have said Davidson was not part of it.

The State alleges that Compton was part of the group who participated in a drive-by shooting at a home on Orchard Loop where they believed the dealer was staying, and that Davidson was not the intended target.

If convicted on the second-degree murder charge, Compton faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

In March 2023, co-defendant Terrence Armstrong was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder. In November 2022, another co-defendant, Andrew Mayo, was convicted on the same charge. Another suspect, Pamela Smith, was sentenced in June 2021 to 20 years in prison for a plea to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. The final suspect, Kaitlyn Carlino, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in August 2021 and is awaiting sentencing on July 13.

Compton is represented by Phillip Robinson. Judge Greg Beard is presiding.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NPSO Dive Team.
NPSO recovers body from Cane River
One person was shot and two were arrested after a shooting Saturday morning at the Bayview...
One hurt, two arrested in shooting at Bayview Yacht Club
The Alexandria Police Department has made two arrests in connection to burglaries in the...
Two arrested in connection to burglaries in Charles Park
A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was...
Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold
Cochon de Lait Festival 2023.
Mansura celebrates at the Cochon de Lait Festival

Latest News

Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed in Central; 2 suspects identified
US Border Patrol officials said flights like these are happening daily from AEX.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement oversees repatriation flights out of AEX
Three crawfish workers accused of selling $12,000 worth of stolen crawfish.
Three crawfish workers accused of selling $12,000 worth of stolen crawfish
ICE
ICE repatriation flights out of AEX