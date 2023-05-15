Three crawfish workers accused of selling $12,000 worth of stolen crawfish

Crawfish theft in Welsh
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORRECTION: The three men are accused of being in possession of drugs.

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Three men have been arrested after being accused of selling their employer’s crawfish without his knowledge, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies were called out on Saturday, May 13 to David Road in Welsh regarding a narcotics and theft complaint. When deputies arrived, a farmer told them that he’d found some of his workers had drugs and had been selling his crawfish after work without his knowledge or consent.

The farmer estimated about $12,000 worth of crawfish was stolen.

Deputies made the following arrests as a result of the incident:

Erasmo Armenta Atondo, 31, of Maurice, LA

  • Possession of a Schedule II drug
  • Theft

Miguel Angel Garcia, 28, of Welsh, LA

  • Possession of a Schedule II drug
  • Theft

Jesus Salvador, 27, of Welsh, LA

  • Theft

