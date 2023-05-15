Toledo Bend lake levels reach 172.5 feet, spillway gates open

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Toledo Bend lake levels over the past seven days, from May 8 through May 15, 2023.
Toledo Bend lake levels over the past seven days, from May 8 through May 15, 2023.(USGS)

Toledo Bend, LA (KPLC) - Five spillway gates of the Toledo Bend Reservoir have been opened after lake levels reached 172.5 feet.

The five gates are opened at 1 foot and both generators are continuously operating.

After sitting around 171.6 feet through the first 10 days of May, lake levels have been rising in the past few days.

The Sabine River Authority of Texas said Sunday the spillway gates would open if water levels reached around 172.5 feet, in accordance with the Toledo Bend Spillway Operating Guide as approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

If spillway gates are open, the road and recreation area below the spillway are closed, according to the Sabine River Authority of Louisiana.

Click HERE for the Sabine River Authority of Texas.

Click HERE for the Sabine River Authority of Louisiana.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton says impacts from these releases should be limited as long as more gates are not opened further. River levels along the Sabine River will go up slightly, so keep an eye on those levels if you live near the river. But this will be nothing like the historic flooding of 2016. For the latest river stages across Southwest Louisiana click HERE.

Toledo Bend lake levels over the past month, from April 15 through May 15, 2023.
Toledo Bend lake levels over the past month, from April 15 through May 15, 2023.(USGS)
Toledo Bend lake levels over the past year, from May 15, 2022, through May 15, 2023.
Toledo Bend lake levels over the past year, from May 15, 2022, through May 15, 2023.(USGS)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl dead on Saturday, May 13.

News

Immigration and Customs Enforcement oversees repatriation flights out of AEX

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bennett Roland Jr.
U.S. Border Patrol officials said flights like these are happening daily from AEX.

News

Immigration and Customs Enforcement oversees repatriation flights out of AEX

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Immigration and Customs Enforcement is continuing to enforce U.S. immigration laws, with Alexandria being a part of the process. It houses one of the largest processing facilities in the nation.

Crime

City of Alexandria responds to weekend of violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
The City of Alexandria is responding to the rise of "youthful beefing" in the city, leading to unwanted violence.

News

Weekend of crime sweeps the City of Alexandria

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Alex Orenczuk breaks down a slew of crimes that took place in Alexandria on the weekend of May 13-14.

Latest News

Crime

Deadly shooting on Avoyelles Drive in Alexandria

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Avoyelles Drive in Alexandria.

Crime

APD investigating shooting on Levin Street, Chester Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Levin Street and Chester Street on May 13.

News

APD investigating death in Dallas Avenue, Cypress Street area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a death that occurred in the area of Dallas Avenue and Cypress Street.

State

La. residents could soon vote on religious rights

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Rosato
Some Louisiana lawmakers want to ensure people keep their right to attend church in person, despite a public health emergency.

Entertainment

Vanilla Ice among music legends coming to Paragon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katie Bourque and Taylor Morris
Paragon Casino Resort is stacked with new featured events to keep you entertained this summer!