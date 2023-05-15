Upcoming vehicle, equipment auction featuring consignments from various organizations

The following has been provided by Bonnette Auction:

Bonnette Auctions is pleased to announce its highly anticipated live and online vehicle and equipment auction taking place on Saturday, May 20th, starting at 9:00 a.m. This exciting event will provide an opportunity for individuals and businesses to bid on a wide range of exceptional items, including vehicles, machinery, and more.

The auction will feature an impressive selection of consignments from esteemed organizations such as the Rapides Parish Sheriff Department, Red River Waterway Commission, Red River Levee Board, Town of Jena, Grant Parish Sheriff Department, and many other reputable entities. With such a diverse range of consignors, attendees can expect a vast assortment of high-quality items up for grabs.

Auction Items (Bonnette Auctions)

Buyers will have the convenience of participating in both live and online bidding, ensuring that enthusiasts from near and far can partake in this exciting event. The live auction will be held at Bonnette Auctions, located at 3804 McKeithen Drive, Alexandria, LA. For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will provide a seamless and accessible way to join the action from anywhere in the world.

To provide potential buyers with an opportunity to preview the items, a preview period will be available from Monday to Friday, starting next week. Interested parties can visit Bonnette Auctions between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. during the preview week to inspect the items up for auction and make informed decisions.

The auction will showcase an impressive array of items, including a John Deere 7210 tractor, John Deere 120C excavator, Komatsu 39PX dozer, trailers, bush hogs, police cruisers, forklifts, boats, ATVs, Mowers, Tools, 20ft shipping containers, and clean Dodge 1500 Pickups with low miles, among many other sought-after pieces. The diverse selection guarantees that there will be something to cater to the needs and preferences of every bidder.

Additional information, including a detailed list of available items, can be found on Bonnette Auctions’ website at BonnetteAuctions.com. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the website or contact Bonnette Auctions directly for any inquiries regarding the auction or the items available.

Bonnette Auctions is renowned for its exceptional service and commitment to delivering outstanding auction experiences. With their expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction, they have established themselves as a trusted platform for buying and selling valuable assets. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to acquire premium vehicles and equipment at Bonnette Auctions’ live and online event on Saturday, May 20th, at 9:00 a.m. Register for online bidding now and prepare to participate in a thrilling auction experience!

