Vanilla Ice among music legends coming to Paragon

MARKSVILLE, La. - Paragon Casino Resort is stacked with new featured events to keep you entertained this summer.

On May 27, Paragon Casino Resort welcomes country music legend David Lee Murphy to the Mari Showroom stage, followed by an after-party at Club MeZazz, for a night of musical marvel.

The following weekend, on June 3, Chris Ardoin and Tha Nustep Krewe will join Rusty Metoyer and The Zydeco Krush for the Boots and Buckles event! DJ Troy-D will host the night and help everyone work their dancing boots.

The entertainment does not stop there! I Love the 90s featuring Vanilla Ice brings guests a blast from the past with performances by Rob Base, All 4 One, Tone Loc and Young MC!

Upcoming Shows:

David Lee Murphy – May 27, 2023

Country music sensation David Lee Murphy makes his way to the Mari Showroom for one night only, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, with tickets starting at $20, available through ticketmaster.com. Following the performance, join DJ Tony Groove at Club MeZazz. Cover charge is only $10 at the door.

Boots and Buckles Starring Chris Ardoin & Tha Nustep Krewe – June 3, 2023

Chris Ardoin and Tha Nustep Krewe star in the Boots and Buckles show on June 3 with Rusty Metoyer and The Zydeco Krush in the Mari Showroom. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Host DJ Troy-D welcomes you to a night of electrifying performances. Tickets are $40 at ticketmaster.com. After the concert, DJ Premier can help you further enjoy the night at Club MeZazz. Cover charge is only $10 at the door.

I Love the 90s Featuring Vanilla Ice – June 24, 2023

Those looking to travel back in time should look no further because I Love the 90s featuring Vanilla Ice visits the Paragon Casino Resort on June 24 live on the Mari Showroom stage. Rob Base, All 4 One, Tone Loc and Young MC join for a night of rap sensation. You can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com starting at $50. Showtime is 8 p.m. Following the show, attendees can keep the party going with DJ Fusion at Club MeZazz for only a $10 cover at the door.

