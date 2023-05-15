Vanilla Ice among music legends coming to Paragon

(Paragon Casino Resort)
By Katie Bourque and Taylor Morris
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. - Paragon Casino Resort is stacked with new featured events to keep you entertained this summer.

On May 27, Paragon Casino Resort welcomes country music legend David Lee Murphy to the Mari Showroom stage, followed by an after-party at Club MeZazz, for a night of musical marvel.

The following weekend, on June 3, Chris Ardoin and Tha Nustep Krewe will join Rusty Metoyer and The Zydeco Krush for the Boots and Buckles event! DJ Troy-D will host the night and help everyone work their dancing boots.

The entertainment does not stop there! I Love the 90s featuring Vanilla Ice brings guests a blast from the past with performances by Rob Base, All 4 One, Tone Loc and Young MC!

Upcoming Shows:

David Lee Murphy – May 27, 2023

Country music sensation David Lee Murphy makes his way to the Mari Showroom for one night only, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, with tickets starting at $20, available through ticketmaster.com. Following the performance, join DJ Tony Groove at Club MeZazz. Cover charge is only $10 at the door.

Boots and Buckles Starring Chris Ardoin & Tha Nustep Krewe – June 3, 2023

Chris Ardoin and Tha Nustep Krewe star in the Boots and Buckles show on June 3 with Rusty Metoyer and The Zydeco Krush in the Mari Showroom. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Host DJ Troy-D welcomes you to a night of electrifying performances. Tickets are $40 at ticketmaster.com. After the concert, DJ Premier can help you further enjoy the night at Club MeZazz. Cover charge is only $10 at the door.

I Love the 90s Featuring Vanilla Ice – June 24, 2023

Those looking to travel back in time should look no further because I Love the 90s featuring Vanilla Ice visits the Paragon Casino Resort on June 24 live on the Mari Showroom stage. Rob Base, All 4 One, Tone Loc and Young MC join for a night of rap sensation. You can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com starting at $50. Showtime is 8 p.m. Following the show, attendees can keep the party going with DJ Fusion at Club MeZazz for only a $10 cover at the door.

Copyright 2023 Paragon Casino Resort. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NPSO Dive Team.
NPSO recovers body from Cane River
One person was shot and two were arrested after a shooting Saturday morning at the Bayview...
One hurt, two arrested in shooting at Bayview Yacht Club
The Alexandria Police Department has made two arrests in connection to burglaries in the...
Two arrested in connection to burglaries in Charles Park
A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was...
Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold
Cochon de Lait Festival 2023.
Mansura celebrates at the Cochon de Lait Festival

Latest News

Deadly shooting on Avoyelles Drive in Alexandria
APD investigating shooting on Levin Street, Chester Street
Dallas Avenue, Alexandria, La.
APD investigating death in Dallas Avenue, Cypress Street area
Tyrone Compton
Jury selection to begin for final suspect accused in Oct. 2020 Wardville homicide