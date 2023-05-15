Woman arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A woman in Beauregard Parish was arrested and accused of indecent behavior with juveniles, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brandy Brister was arrested on Hanna St. in Iowa on May 8, and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and aggravated crime against nature.

Her bond has not been set.

