Alexandria City Council will introduce new juvenile gun access amendment

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council meeting tonight will be introducing a new amendment that would hold parents and guardians accountable for minors getting their hands on guns.

This comes after a 17-year-old was shot and a 19-year-old was killed this weekend, with the city attributing much of the crime to youth violence.

This amendment will allow police to arrest adults for careless storage of a firearm if a juvenile then uses or attempts to use the gun, mirroring a similar move in New Orleans. Those adults could also be held responsible if that minor gets hurt or hurts someone else. They will face fines of up to $500 and up to six months in jail.

The council will also take up the results of the 20-year millage tax for the city that failed to pass last month, with 51 percent voting against the tax. It would have collected just over five million dollars a year for certain capital improvement projects. The council will vote on whether to canvass the votes of that election and declare the results.

We will have a recap of the meeting later this evening.

