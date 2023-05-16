City of Alexandria warns residents of recent email fraud

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has announced that there is a recent scam going around targeting residents.

The email scam circulating is falsely claiming to be from the city regarding collections.

The City of Alexandria will not email or call you about collections. Be aware that this is a scam. Below is a sample of one of the email scams:

The City of Alexandria warns residents that this type of email is a scam. (City of Alexandria)

