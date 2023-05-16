City of Alexandria warns residents of recent email fraud
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has announced that there is a recent scam going around targeting residents.
The email scam circulating is falsely claiming to be from the city regarding collections.
The City of Alexandria will not email or call you about collections. Be aware that this is a scam. Below is a sample of one of the email scams:
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.