NPSO warns of social media scam about found child

(Pexels)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and NPSO High Tech Crime Unit are warning the public of a social media post claiming that child was found on the side of the road around Natchitoches and efforts are being made to find the child’s parents.

NPSO said this is false information and should be considered a scam.

Reports of missing or lost children will come from a credible law enforcement agency. Below is a screen capture of the scam that is circulating around social media:

This is a scam circulating around social media.
This is a scam circulating around social media.(NPSO)

