Reliving Cenla’s championship moments

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Eleven Central Louisiana teams brought home the gold throughout the high school sports season.

In football, the Many Tigers captured their third state championship since 2014, continuing the legacy of Title Town, after beating Union Parish in the Division III State Championship. The Tigers marked their third perfect season in Many history.

On the court, Cenla’s girls’ basketball has climbed its way to the top, becoming the queens of the hardwood. Four teams from the Cenla area claimed titles.

Northwood-Lena won back-to-back state titles, after a thrilling comeback against Southern Lab in the Division IV Select state title.

Oak Hill claimed the school’s first state championship with a statement win, 75-54, over J.S. Clark in the Division V state title.

Oakdale also claimed their first title in school history with a win over Lakeview in the Division IV Non-Select title.

The Rosepine Lady Eagles won the state championship in girls’ basketball in the Division III Non-Select state title.

In boys’ basketball, the Avoyelles Charter Vikings capped off their magical season by going 35-1, winning their first state championship in school history.

Northwood-Lena also clinched their first title in school history. The Gators are the only school to have both basketball programs win titles this past season.

Zwolle claimed their 16th state title after beating their rival Anacoco.

In softball, the Buckeye Lady Panthers were the only Cenla team to bring home the trophy. The Lady Panthers won back-to-back titles.

In baseball, Avoyelles Charter added to their basketball title and claimed their first baseball title and ended their championship run on an 18-game win streak.

The Pitkin Tigers clinched their 13th state title in school history, and they are making themselves at home in Sulphur.

Most of the teams are bringing back the majority of their rosters next season in hopes of repeating.

