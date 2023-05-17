Alexandria City Council declares special election results

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a resolution was passed to canvass and declare the results of the April 29th special election.

The election was for the renewal of a 20-year millage for the city that would have started in 2028 and ended in 2047, collecting just over $5 million a year for the purpose of constructing, acquiring and improving certain capital improvement projects in the city.

The millage failed to pass with 51 percent voting against it.

Although the renewal failed, it could be brought up again in the future.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.