Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash; impairment suspected

By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Boyce was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 28 West at Belgard Bend on May 17 (Wednesday) around 6:25 a.m.

According to Louisiana State Police, John D. McCabe, 48, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord on Belgard Bend, when, for unknown reasons, he failed to stop at the Hwy 28 West intersection. He was struck by an eastbound 2002 Ford F-250.

McCabe was not wearing a seatbelt. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the juvenile passenger in the Ford had no injuries. They were wearing seatbelts.

LSP said that impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

