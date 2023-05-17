Cenla naturalization ceremony was one of most diverse seen in Louisiana’s Western District

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, May 16, a naturalization ceremony in Central Louisiana made citizenship official for several, and it was one of the most diverse naturalization ceremonies to take place in the Western District of Louisiana.

Moments after receiving her naturalization certificate, Milly J. Robinson said this is something she has dreamed about for a long time, growing up in Kingston, Jamaica.

“You have to believe in yourself and trust God because he is a way maker, he is a miracle worker, he’s a problem solver,” said Robinson. “So, a moment like this, it’s all God, bro.”

Robinson was one of 20 immigrants who became citizens at a naturalization ceremony held in Alexandria. They hailed from 18 countries, scattered across six continents. Judge Joseph Perez-Montez presided over the ceremony. He shared with the new citizens his own experience with the naturalization process.

“So, I am the child of immigrants from Cuba,” said Montez. “My entire childhood I was reminded of the value of citizenship and the importance of appreciating what the country has to offer. When you grow up in that environment and you are reminded of things like that, that are easy to forget all the privileges we have as citizens of this country.”

Sinae Baek came to the U.S. from South Korea in 2012 as an international student. Baek is a violinist with the Rapides Symphony Orchestra.

Even after 10 years, Baek admitted that it was hard to contain emotion when she heard her name called.

“Well, initially I was excited,” said Baek. “In the middle of the ceremony, I got a little sentimental and emotional but mostly I am very excited.”

After the new citizens said the Pledge of Allegiance, they were dismissed from the courtroom with strict instructions from U.S. District Judge Dee Drell, ordering them to do the most American thing anyone can do, eat a hamburger.

