Death toll from blinding May 1 dust storm crashes in Illinois rises to 8

Smoke billows after a crash involving at least 72 vehicles shut down a highway in Illinois,...
Smoke billows after a crash involving at least 72 vehicles shut down a highway in Illinois, Monday, May 1, 2023. Illinois State Police say a windstorm that kicked up clouds of dust in south-central Illinois led to numerous crashes and multiple fatalities on Interstate 55. (WICS TV via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The death toll from numerous crashes on Interstate 55 that occurred amid a blinding May 1 dust storm has risen to eight, a coroner said Wednesday.

Ruth Rau, 81, of Sorento, who was a passenger in a car that crashed in the dust storm, died of blunt force injuries Tuesday night at a Springfield hospital, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said.

The crashes involved a total of 72 vehicles, with at least 37 people taken to hospitals.

High winds had kicked up dangerous clouds of blinding dust off farm fields, police have said.

The crashes closed I-55 in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles north of St. Louis. Gov. J.B. Pritzker described the scene as horrific.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph and 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The deadly crashes came as high spring winds kicked up dust, police said. (WLS, WICS, NATHAN CORMIER, TIM SHAFFER, IL DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection to burglary at Academy Sporting Goods in Alexandria
Glenmora Sign
RPSO investigating fatal shooting in Glenmora
City of Alexandria warns residents of recent email fraud
After assessments were corrected by the assessor's office, Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood's...
Tax assessor makes ‘adjustments’ to some Rapides Parish officials’ ‘incorrect’ low property assessments
The Dairy Barn in Pineville, La.
Small fire started at Pineville Dairy Barn

Latest News

FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a...
Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
Jury deliberates, no verdict yet in Danny Masterson rape retrial
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Montana becomes 1st state to ban TikTok; law likely to be challenged
Painted circles mark locations where evidence related to a deadly shooting was collected in...
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note