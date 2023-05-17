Deville man arrested for vehicle burglaries on Philadelphia Road

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested following reports of multiple vehicle burglaries in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Road.

James Waylon Tedder, 18, of Deville, was arrested for six counts of simple burglary, four counts of criminal conspiracy, four counts of criminal trespassing, two counts of theft of firearm, 12 counts of identity theft < $300 and nine counts of LA fugitive (theft charges for the State of Virginia).

RPSO said they received complaints of the vehicle burglaries on April 2. Several items were taken from the vehicles, including firearms. Some of the victims said there was unauthorized use of debits from their banks accounts. RPSO was able to obtain surveillance footage at restaurants to identify the suspects. One of the suspects was a juvenile. Detectives found stolen property from the burglaries at Tedder’s residence.

Tedder remains in jail at this time, held on a $43,000 bond.

This is still an active investigation and more arrests could be made. If anyone has any additional information about these crimes, they are asked to contact Detective Jared Salard, Criminal Investigations Division, Kolin Substation at 318-483-1837.

