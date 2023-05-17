Gender-affirming care ban for minors clears Louisiana House

The full Louisiana House overwhelmingly passed State Representative Gabe Firment's 'Stop Harming Our Kids Act.'
By Alena Noakes
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The full Louisiana House overwhelmingly passed State Representative Gabe Firment’s “Stop Harming Our Kids Act,” originally known as the “Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act.”

The bill would ban a physician or medical healthcare professional from providing gender-transitioning procedures to any person under 18 years old. Those procedures include cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers and surgery.

The bill would prohibit these gender transitioning procedures for minors, or transgender procedures, as they are more commonly called.

The Cenla lawmaker argues the bill is not about gender or sexual orientation but about biological sex change.

Some lawmakers appeared to disagree. Opponents of the bill argue that gender-affirming care helps minors by reducing rates of suicide and depression.

Firment argues that’s not the case, claiming studies support the negative effects of gender-affirming care.

The bill cleared the House by a 71-24 vote.

