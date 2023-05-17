LCU announces new online master’s degree for fall 2023

PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - Enrollment is open for Louisiana Christian University’s newest online graduate program.

The Master of Strategic Leadership (MSL) will begin its first cohort in August and is designed for leaders and emerging leaders in all types of organizations and with all types of undergraduate degrees.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a business background or not, this MSL is designed for anyone who wants to become a better leader in their organization,” said the Dean of the Young School of Business Dr. Kenny Holt. “Students are going to gain essential skills for the modern workplace in management, communication, marketing, human resource management, strategy, and especially character-based ethical decision-making.”

President Dr. Rick Brewer said the Master of Strategic Leadership prepares students to be agents of change in for-profit, non-profit, healthcare, church-related and government organizations. The MSL is built on a character-based ethical framework rooted in biblical principles.

“We uniquely prepare graduates to become servant leaders, using their careers and organizations to change the world for the better,” Brewer said. “Our seminars in Business as Mission explain how we all can serve humankind through our vocation. No other MSL program is designed to equip students for this.”

The MSL requires a student to have successfully completed a bachelor’s degree with a cumulative 2.5 GPA. No GMAT or GRE score is required, and there are no prerequisites. The program can be completed at the student’s pace in as little as one year.

Visit the LCU website for more information or to apply now.

