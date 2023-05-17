Louisiana House approves ESA bill for school transfers

By Alena Noakes
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The full Louisiana House approved the first bill to establish an education savings account, or ESA, in the state. It would allow students to use state dollars and choose where to go to school, whether that be private, charter or even homeschool.

The bill’s author, State Representative Lance Harris, said the bill expands parental choice and has the ability to transform students’ lives. He believes it will positively impact education in the state and said research supports it.

Right now, state law already allows school transfers for students from “D” or “F” schools. This would expand that to transfers from any school.

Opponents to the bill argue ESA’s would have a negative effect on more disadvantaged school systems, not foster competition.

Harris said that beliefs that ESA’s would have negative effects are the result of myths and misinformation.

The bill passed in a 62-36 vote and moves on to the Senate.

