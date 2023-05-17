Pecan bill is one step closer to Gov. Edwards’ desk

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The pecan is one step closer to becoming the official state nut of Louisiana.

State Representative Lance Harris’ bill to designate the pecan as the official state nut cleared the House on May 16.

As we know, Central Louisiana is widely known for its pecan farms, where the Pecan Festival happens every year in Colfax.

State Representative Gabe Firment, of Grant Parish, suggested an amendment to make the Pecan Festival the official nuttiest festival in the state. That suggestion received a few laughs but has yet to be added on.

