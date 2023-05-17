RPSO investigating fatal shooting in Glenmora

GLENMORA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night (May 16) around 8:40 p.m. in the Glenmora area.

Deputies found a gunshot victim who was transported by Acadian Air Med to a local hospital. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time until all of the family has been notified.

RPSO and the Glenmora Police Department are conducting the case as a homicide investigation. Detectives are processing evidence and interviewing witnesses at this time.

If you have any information on this homicide, please contact RPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.