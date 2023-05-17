Small fire started at Pineville Dairy Barn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 received concerns about the historic Dairy Barn in Pineville catching on fire on May 16.

We reached out to Nathan Martin, the vice president of the committee to save the Dairy Barn, for clarification on what occurred.

Martin told us the fire was caused by a construction tarp with chemicals on it that were believed to be ignited by a construction worker’s cigarette.

The fire was quickly put out. Nobody was injured, and the barn only dealt minimal damage.

