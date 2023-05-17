Two arrested in connection to burglary at Academy Sporting Goods in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested after being accused of breaking into the Academy Sporting Goods store in Alexandria on May 16.

The City of Alexandria said Alexandria Police Department officers arrived at the store around 12:19 a.m. and found broken glass, indicating forced entry.

While they were searching the business, the city said officers found Christopher Green, 22, of Houston, Texas, and Emmanuel Frank, 18, of Alexandria. Both were arrested for simple burglary and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Upon further investigation, APD said Green and Frank were linked to attempted burglaries over the weekend at Security Sporting Goods and The Gun Shop. Additionally, both were charged with two counts of attempted burglary.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or APD dispatch at 318-441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.