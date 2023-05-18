APD arrests two juveniles after dog shot and killed by BB gun

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has taken two juveniles into custody for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

According to APD, a report was filed Mon., May 15 with the department in regard to an incident on Sat., May 13 in the Bocage Subdivision. A resident shared with police that her dog got out of her fenced yard and when it returned, she noticed it was injured from possibly being shot with a BB gun. That person took the dog to a local vet, where it later died.

The initial complaint said the suspects were believed to be juveniles. Investigators confirmed that to be true after getting the case on Tues., May 16. Two juveniles were arrested for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

KALB was able to speak with Latoya Easley, the woman who filed the police report. Easley shared that her dog, whose name is Tucker, was the animal fatally injured by the juveniles.

Owner Latoya Easley identified the animal that died as her dog, Tucker (Latoya Easley)

APD added that this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

