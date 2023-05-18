Arrests made in deadly Glenmora shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Glenmora.

Around 8:40 p.m. on May 15, RPSO and the Glenmora Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 13th Street and Division Street in Glenmora. Upon arrival, a victim with a gunshot wound was located, later identified as Derrick Harris, 19, of Glenmora. According to initial reports, there was an altercation between the suspects and the victim, which resulted in gunfire. Acadian Air Med responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Left to Right: Jaiden Holmes and Nicholas Earl Holmes (Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

On May 16, Jaiden Holmes, 19, of Oakdale arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and criminal conspiracy. Bond has been set at $1,520,000, and he currently remains in jail at the time of this post.

On May 17, Nicholas Earl Holmes, 20, of Oakdale, was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for eight counts of cyberstalking. On May 18, he was re-arrested on warrants for second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and criminal conspiracy. Bond has been set at $1,524,000, and he currently remains in jail at the time of this post.

On May 18, Jason D. Walker, 18, of Oakdale, was arrested. He was booked into the Oakdale City Jail and will later be transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and criminal conspiracy. Currently, there is no photo available of Walker.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation and more arrests are likely. If anyone has any information on this investigation, they are asked to contact Det. Jason Hagan or Det. Matt Cross, Criminal Investigations Division at 318-473-6727, RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app may also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a reward. Crime Stoppers is a private, non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

