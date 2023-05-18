Body discovered in Bayhills area, north of Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that a body was discovered in the Bayhills area, just north of Bunkie on May 17.

APSO said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab assisted APSO at the scene. The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office was notified, and the body was sent for an autopsy and toxicology.

The body has not yet been positively identified. No arrest has been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like anyone with any information to please contact the APSO Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-253-4000.

