Crews are putting the final touches on Kees Park

New playground equipment at Kees Park in Pineville, La.(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After overcoming several obstacles, the City of Pineville is putting the finishing touches on Kees Park.

Placing sod over a small patch of dirt is the last project to complete before the grand opening of the newly renovated park.

The renovations are part of a $300,000 grant the City of Pineville received from the Rapides Foundation. The work included removing the old equipment, excavating and replacing the old surface, and of course, replacing that playground with a more modern version, that will also cater to children with special needs.

Recently, mother nature and the availability of materials created some delays, but the time has finally arrived.

“Kees Park is the Pineville area,” said Doug Gann, chief of staff for the city. “You look around at the pine trees that are in here, and it is the one place that parents can come bring their kids and play. We have several home school kids that come out here and study out here. It just gives people a place to come and be Pineville proud.”

That grand opening is set for Friday, May 26.

