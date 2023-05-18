Former LSUA Head Coach Larry Cordaro is said to take job at Troy University in Basketball Operations

TROY, Al. (KALB) - Just a few months ago, Former LSUA men’s basketball coach, Larry Cordaro announced he was stepping down as the head General.

According to The Messenger, Troy University men’s basketball team has hired Cordaro to serve as the Director of Basketball Operations.

Before Cordaro came to LSUA as the inaugural head coach, he spent eight seasons as the associate head coach at Southeastern Louisiana University.

His next step launches him back into the Division I level, this time in the Sun Belt Conference.

Cordaro told The Messenger, “I had a few options, but when Cross called, I jumped right on it. I’ve been keeping an eye on the staff here and really hit it off with everyone here. It is great to be around like-minded coaches, and that’s something that drew me to Troy.”

Cordaro reunites with head coach Scott Cross, after being on the same staff together at UT-Arlington.

