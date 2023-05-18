Former LSUA Head Coach Larry Cordaro is said to take job at Troy University in Basketball Operations

Former LSUA Head Coach Larry Cordaro said to take job at Troy University in Basketball Operations
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Al. (KALB) - Just a few months ago, Former LSUA men’s basketball coach, Larry Cordaro announced he was stepping down as the head General.

According to The Messenger, Troy University men’s basketball team has hired Cordaro to serve as the Director of Basketball Operations.

Before Cordaro came to LSUA as the inaugural head coach, he spent eight seasons as the associate head coach at Southeastern Louisiana University.

His next step launches him back into the Division I level, this time in the Sun Belt Conference.

Cordaro told The Messenger, “I had a few options, but when Cross called, I jumped right on it. I’ve been keeping an eye on the staff here and really hit it off with everyone here. It is great to be around like-minded coaches, and that’s something that drew me to Troy.”

Cordaro reunites with head coach Scott Cross, after being on the same staff together at UT-Arlington.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in connection to burglary at Academy Sporting Goods in Alexandria
Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash; impairment suspected
Glenmora Sign
RPSO investigating fatal shooting in Glenmora
Body discovered in Bayhills area, north of Bunkie
After assessments were corrected by the assessor's office, Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood's...
Tax assessor makes ‘adjustments’ to some Rapides Parish officials’ ‘incorrect’ low property assessments

Latest News

Brady Huffman and Greg Willis sign their letters of intent
A Pair of Rebel’s sign their letters of intent
Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs (3) runs the ball during the second half of the Gator Bowl...
LSU adds New Orleans native, former Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs
Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Buckeye hoists second trophy in three seasons!
Reliving Cenla’s championship moments