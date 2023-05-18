A Pair of Rebel’s sign their letters of intent

By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After a historic season for the Pineville baseball team, a few Rebels’ inked their letters of intent to play at the next level.

Rebels’ senior pitcher, Brady Huffman, signed to further career and stay in Pineville at Louisiana Christian University.

Huffman led the Rebels’ to the semifinal game in Sulphur for the first time in four decades.

The District 2-5A All-District First Team pitcher will took to strengthen the Wildcats’ lineup. Huffman finished his senior season with 61 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched. At the plate, Huffman finished with a batting average of .389 and 16 RBI.

“It felt amazing, getting to sign in front of my teammates,” said Huffman after signing. “All the hard work I have put in, and being able to play local here at home allows my teammates to come watch. LCU has had a good program, Byrnes has had it going for years. I am just thankful and excited I get to play for them.”

Rebels’ senior utility, Greg Willis signed to further his career at the Division I level at Mississippi Valley State University.

He will join the SWAC and Delta Devils in the diamond.

Willis finished his senior season with 23 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched. At the plate, he finished with a batting average of .365, 2 homeruns, and 16 RBI.

“It was a happy feeling just watching my dreams come true,” said Willis after signing. “It has always been a dream, and it is happening. When I went on a visit, I liked it and the atmosphere. It felt like a good place to call home. New college life, new team, it is going to be a new life.”

