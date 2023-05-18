Public official recall bill revived by Louisiana lawmakers

Lawmakers in Baton Rouge revived an effort to change the threshold to recall a public official.
By Alena Noakes
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Lawmakers in Baton Rouge revived an effort to change the threshold to recall a public official.

The Louisiana House passed an amended bill that reduces the number of signatures needed to trigger a recall election.

Representative Paul Hollis’ bill would require 50 percent of the number of people who voted in that specific election.

The original bill had called for a lower percentage.

The bill now heads to the Senate for a committee review.

