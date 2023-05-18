Teacher protection bill heads to Louisiana Senate

A La. Senate education committee has pushed through a bill that would shield teachers from criminal charges if a student gets hurt when they break up a fight.
By Alena Noakes
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A Louisiana senate education committee has pushed through a bill that would shield teachers from criminal charges if a student gets hurt when they break up a fight.

State Representative Valerie Hodges proposed the “Protect Teachers Act.”

The current law already protects teachers, principals and school administrators from civil lawsuits if they act to end a fight.

However, Hodge’s bill would prevent the same employees from facing battery charges, unless the educator was trying to cause bodily harm to the student.

Critics of the bill say unintended consequences could encourage school employees to engage in a fight to break it up, putting them at risk of a lawsuit.

The bill now heads to the full Senate.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash; impairment suspected
Body discovered in Bayhills area, north of Bunkie
Glenmora Sign
RPSO investigating fatal shooting in Glenmora
Two arrested in connection to burglary at Academy Sporting Goods in Alexandria
After assessments were corrected by the assessor's office, Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood's...
Tax assessor makes ‘adjustments’ to some Rapides Parish officials’ ‘incorrect’ low property assessments

Latest News

Public official recall bill revived by Louisiana lawmakers
Teacher protection bill heads to Louisiana Senate
Public official recall bill revived by Louisiana lawmakers
New playground equipment at Kees Park in Pineville, La.
Crews are putting the final touches on Kees Park