Town of Rosepine holding public meeting for Main St. property owners ahead of reconstruction

Rosepine, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Rosepine is inviting owners of property on Main Street to a public hearing about the reconstruction of the street.

Town officials will discuss the reconstruction process and what property owners should expect.

Officials said they may need to obtain a right-of-way from property owners.

The public hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at Town Hall, 18846 Johnny B. Hall Memorial Hwy.

Anyone with questions can contact Town Hall at 337-463-8908.

(Town of Rosepine)

