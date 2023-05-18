Town of Rosepine holding public meeting for Main St. property owners ahead of reconstruction

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rosepine, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Rosepine is inviting owners of property on Main Street to a public hearing about the reconstruction of the street.

Town officials will discuss the reconstruction process and what property owners should expect.

Officials said they may need to obtain a right-of-way from property owners.

The public hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at Town Hall, 18846 Johnny B. Hall Memorial Hwy.

Anyone with questions can contact Town Hall at 337-463-8908.

The Town of Rosepine will be holding a public hearing concerning the reconstruction of Main...
(Town of Rosepine)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to assist with the Sunday...
One killed and three injured in Saturday night shooting; suspect shot and killed by police
Police at the scene of a stand off at the Arbor Hill Senior Apartment Complex in Pineville, La....
APD identifies suspect in deadly Willow Glen River Road shooting, Pineville standoff
Alaijah Shanell Keller
Deputy Corrections Officer arrested after altercation with inmate
England Airpark
England Airpark is asking for public feedback
Makenzie Scroggs being crowned Miss Louisiana 2023
Avoyelles Parish native Makenzie Scroggs crowned Miss Louisiana 2023

Latest News

Generic fire graphic
Controlled burn causing smoky conditions in Leesville
American flag drop boxes can be found in several locations in Rapides Parish.
Pineville High School senior creates drop boxes to retire American flags
Please dispose of those batteries at proper locations.
Officials warn not to throw away batteries in the trash - here’s why
Louisiana State Master Trooper Kory York exits the Union Parish Courthouse in Farmerville after...
Kory York moves to have his indictment dropped in case of Ronald Greene’s death
Heat index rises as families find ways to stay cool