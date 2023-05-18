‘We had to do something for the family:’ Fundraisers, blood drives organized to support injured Denham Springs officer

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Big Mike’s Sports Bar and Grill in Denham Springs hosted a fundraiser in support of an injured police officer and his family.

Cpl. Shawn Kelly was injured during a shooting on Thursday, May 11, at a shopping center on South Range Avenue in Denham Springs.

Big Mike’s sits across the street from where the shooting happened.

Mike O’Neal, the owner of Big Mike’s, explained why he put on the fundraiser.

“My wife and I decided Thursday night that we had to do something. We had to do something for the family,” said O’Neal.

A portion of every dollar spent at Big Mike’s on Wednesday, May 17, will go directly to Kelly’s family as he continues to fight for his life.

O’Neal says he felt compelled to do something for Kelly. He says it’s not just because of the situation, but because of his close connection to the officer.

Kelly would often come his restaurant in his free time and O’Neal considers him as a friend.

“Everything that’s happening in this building is going to benefit Shawn Kelly, his family, and all of their needs right now,” said O’Neal.

The restaurant hosted a free giveback concert, which featured the HONKY TONK PLAYBOYS.

In the midst of the concert, the restaurant also hosted a blood drive, where the Kelly’s received $10 for every person that came to donate.

“It shows that people care. People still care, and they will go out of their way to help,” said Joel Slife.

O’Neal says he just wanted to create an opportunity for the community to give back.

“What I do today is peanuts to what they’re going through, and the community is what makes this what it is,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal also had a chance to meet with Kelly’s sister for the first time and shared a few stories about Shawn.

He says that the small glimpse of happiness he saw from her has made everything mean just a little bit more.

“To see their smiles, it means everything. Just to try to give them some peace of mind, of just a second if it is,” said O’Neal.

Blood donations can be made at the Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center on Hennessy Blvd. The center’s hours are listed below:

Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monetary donations for Cpl. Kelly and his family can be made through “Behind the Line.” See the below graphic for more details:

Flyer (Denham Springs Police Department)

Sport N Center in Denham has created a shirt design fundraiser to help raise funds for the Kelly family.

There is a plate lunch sale scheduled for Saturday, May 20. The plate lunches will include jambalaya, pastalaya, BBQ chicken, corn, and beans. Each plate will cost $10 in cash only. See the below graphic for more details:

Flyer (Denham Springs Police Department)

Benefit for Denham Springs police officer Shawn Kelly (Submitted)

