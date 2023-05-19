Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The former teacher’s aide accused of licking a boy’s feet is back in deputies’ custody over a new allegation that emerged while he was out on bond in a molestation case.

After being out of jail for about 10 days, Caurey Rollins, 26, was arrested again around 9 a.m. Friday after approaching a boy in Columbia County this week and asking to see his feet, according to deputies.

Rollins faces a charge of criminal attempt of child molestation, according to deputies. Bond was denied.

He hadn’t been booked into jail by 1:45 p.m. Friday, but authorities said he would be soon.

Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams stressed that his staff had opposed bond on the grand jury molestation charges. He said Friday he’s moving to revoke bond.

This latest incident happened around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in Grovetown, according to a report from a Columbia County deputy.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

A mom said her 12-year-old son was playing basketball in their driveway and was approached by an unknown man driving a white Chevrolet Camaro. The car stopped in front of the driveway and the man in it showed the boy a photo of feet on his phone.

He asked the boy if his feet looked like the ones in the photo, according to the deputy.

The boy told the man no, and the man asked if he could see them, the deputy wrote.

The boy said no and ran into his home.

The mother remembered the foot-licking case and showed her son Rollins’ photo. The boy said Rollins was the man who’d been in the Camaro, the deputy wrote.

The case is similar to the one Jan. 14 at Urban Air Adventure Park in Augusta that led to Rollins’ initial arrest. He’s accused of sucking, licking, and kissing a child’s foot at Urban Air, an incident that led to a molestation charge .

Several weeks after the foot-licking arrest, an indictment issued in April accused him of touching four female victims inappropriately during his time as a teacher’s aide .

After the foot-licking arrest, he was placed on administrative leave by the Richmond County School System. Less than three weeks later, he sent an email to the school district stating he was resigning from his position at Glenn Hills Elementary School in Augusta.

Even though prosecutors requested that bond be denied for Rollins in the grand jury case, Judge Amanda Heath disagreed. She set bond at $35,000, with conditions including:

Rollins must follow a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

He must have no contact with the victims.

He must have no contact with the location where the incidents are alleged to have happened.

He must attend all court proceedings.

Williams said this week’s incident in Grovetown is a violation of the bond conditions.

