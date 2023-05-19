ASH student delivers AEDs to high school in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - During this year’s legislative session, an effort at the state capitol to get more life-saving devices in every school is moving closer to becoming law.

While a $1.8 million proposal by State Sen. Cleo Fields still has a few hurdles to cross, one Central Louisiana teenager is working now to take matters into her own hands.

Earlier this year, KALB highlighted the heart-touching story of Anniston Fairbanks, an Alexandria Senior High School student who suffered cardiac arrest twice in her young life — both terrifying moments occurred at school.

“She lives every day like it’s her last day, and we make sure she lives up to that every single day,” said Britain Stokes, Anniston’s mother.

Anniston suffered her first cardiac arrest at just nine years old and was kept alive after someone nearby performed CPR. The second incident occurred at an ASH football game. That time a defibrillator and a pacemaker that was put into Anniston before then shocked her heart back.

Now, Anniston has turned what could have been tragic situations into inspirations. Through a non-profit called Saving Our Hearts that the family created, Anniston raised money for AEDs and has given them out to high schools across Rapides Parish.

“I have friends in these schools, but not only these friends, but their peers,” said Anniston. “They are protected, and I helped with that.”

Her efforts locally are what state lawmakers are trying to get done across Louisiana in every K-12 school. The bill from Sen. Fields has received unanimous support in both the House and the Senate so far. The main obstacle left to climb before approval where it could become law is the cost. Each AED is estimated to cost nearly $1,800.

For Anniston’s family, Sen. Field’s bill is more than just simply having access to an AED at school, it is about placing them at appropriate locations and having trained staff ready at a moment’s notice.

“We’ve done enough now that we know that most schools in our community were equipped with one AED, but it remains in the office,” said Stokes. “All the extra extra-curricular activities that go on after the school is closed, that AED is not accessible.”

Stokes referenced schools like ASH and Pineville that have close to 2,000 people on campus at a given time during the day, and the importance of having enough AEDs spread out amongst the school since every second could determine life or death in the event of a cardiac arrest.

If the bill passes, every school should be equipped with an AED beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, but Anniston is not waiting until then. Her desire to save lives is not stopping, just like her heartbeat, until she protects those of all ages.

“Everybody should not have to worry if they are going to be safe or not if something happens,” said Anniston. “It’s a protection thing. You should feel safe whenever you go to school. You spend more time at school than you do at home, so you should feel comfortable where you’re at.”

Alexandria Senior High has also been designated as a Heart Safe School. This means ASH has an effective program of cardiac arrest awareness, response time and training.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.